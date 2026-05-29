‘Higher salary, disturbed sleep cycle’: Man shares pros and cons of working US shift from India

A man has sparked a discussion online after sharing the pros and cons of working in a US shift from India. Taking to Instagram, Sayak Roy shared a video on what it is like to work from 7:30 pm to 4:30 am, a schedule many professionals in India follow while working with international clients.

A man listed the highs and lows of working a US shift from India, including salary perks and sleep issues. (Instagram/yorkayas)

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In the caption of the clip, Roy wrote, “Pros of Working in US Shift (7:30 pm to 4:30 am) from India: Higher salary with night shift allowances, working with empathetic people and a humane work culture where there is strictly no work after office hours, exposure to international clients and improved communication, flexible daytime hours for personal work and side quests, and no Monday blues because work starts on Monday evening.”

‘Disturbed sleep cycle and poor sleep quality’

Roy, however, also pointed out the difficult side of working through the night. He continued, “Cons of Working in US Shift (7:30 pmto 4:30 am) from India: Disturbed sleep cycle and poor sleep quality, as India does not stop just because you are sleeping, higher chances of health issues like obesity and digestion problems, difficulty maintaining social life and relationships, mental health challenges such as anxiety and mood swings, eye strain, reduced physical activity due to nighttime work, and lower energy levels during the daytime.”

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Internet reacts

His post soon drew several reactions from social media users, with many agreeing that the higher pay and exposure often come at a personal cost.

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One user wrote, “Been doing it for 5+ years now, completely agree with both pros and the cons, too!!” Another commented, “Best suited for night owls and people who feel most comfortable in the dead silence of the night.”

Some users felt that the experience largely depends on the company and its work culture. One of them wrote, “You forgot to mention in good company.”

However, several others warned against glorifying such work hours. A user said, “Nothing fancy! Give it a year, and your body will go through drastic changes. I agree with the pros, but the cons outweigh them. I would prefer a day shift over a US shift any time, if the opportunity exists.”

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Another commented, “Don’t normalise this.” One more user added, “I would rather stay unemployed than take this shift. Never do it. It is a complete zombie life.”

HT.com has reached out to the user for his comments, and the copy will be updated once his response is received.

(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)