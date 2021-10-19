Hiker films cougar following him for over six minutes. Watch

The Internet is filled with various kinds of videos. From amusing to weird, there are different kinds of clips that often entertain people. Then there are also those clip that are both fascinating and terrifying, at the same time. Case in point, this video involving a hiker and a cougar.

The video showcases an incident that took place in Utah, USA. And, the clip is incredible to watch. It shows a cougar following a hiker for over six minutes.

The video opens to show the man screaming. Within a few moments, the video shows the animal walking behind the hiker. At times in the video, the animal also increases its speed and runs towards the man. The video ends with the cougar running to the opposite side and vanishing in the jungle.

Take a look at the video:

|What are your thoughts on the video? Did it leave you scared too?

