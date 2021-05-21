Himalayas visible from UP’s Saharanpur again, breathtaking pics are going viral

Residents of Saharanpur were in for a surprise when, for the second time in a row, snow-clad Himalayas were visible from the Uttar Pradesh town. Breathtaking pictures have since flooded Twitter and are going all kinds of viral.

Last year, in the month of April amid the nationwide lockdown, Saharanpur residents got a glimpse of the stunning sight for the first time in over three decades. Pictures clicked by residents soon went viral and this time too, the photos have taken over Twitter.

“Himalayas are visible again from Saharanpur. After rains, the sky is clear and AQI is around 85. PC: Dr Vivek Banerjee,” tweeted Indian Forest Service official Ramesh Pandey.

Here’s another tweet posted by Pandey. Take a look:

On Twitter, the ANI UP handle also posted pictures clicked by a resident.

Dushyant Kumar, a govt employee & an amateur photographer from Saharanpur says, he has clicked pictures of the Himalayas seen from Saharanpur on May 20, due to low pollution levels following continuous rainfall for the past few days pic.twitter.com/bbN48ifCX6 — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) May 21, 2021

Around sunset time, the Gangotri, Yamunotri and Banderpunch range of Himalayas were illuminated and were visible clearly. Last year too this range of mountains was visible from here in April month. It was a delight to see the Himalayas from Saharanpur: Dushyant Kumar pic.twitter.com/RNXF1biE7P — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) May 21, 2021





The photos are going viral and collecting different reactions.

“Nature is beautiful if we take care of them... and thanks to Dr Vivek Banerjee sir for capturing such a lovely moment and sharing with world,” posted an individual.

My Nana use to refer a direction as "pahad ki taraf" and once he told me that mountains were visible from Muzaffarnagar but till last year I used to feel like he is making fool of us. — Puneet Tyagi🇮🇳 (@puneet89tyagi) May 20, 2021

Breathtaking view, lucky people who r having this view from their home, btw how far it wud be from Saharanpur? — Mishra K (@KD_19) May 20, 2021

This is majestic, beautiful and just something that makes one feel very very happy. — Ek Aur Bihari (@Ek_Aur_Bihari) May 21, 2021

Beautiful view 😇 — deepak sharma (@deepaks14250857) May 21, 2021

