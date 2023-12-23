‘Hip implants, wrinkle cream’: 7th-graders' Christmas gift ideas for 30-year-olds go viral

When it comes to picking Christmas gifts for 30-year-olds, seventh-grade students from Palm Springs, California, have some wildly entertaining ideas. Their suggestions, shared by teacher Shane Frakes on TikTok, have taken the internet by storm, revealing the perceptions these middle schoolers have about the desires of adults in their 30s. LOUISVILLE, KENTUCKY - DECEMBER 22: Christmas themed trinkets are displayed in a store at the St. Matthews Mall on December 22, 2023 in Louisville, Kentucky. Jon Cherry/Getty Images/AFP (Photo by Jon Cherry / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)(Getty Images via AFP)

Middle schoolers' hilarious gift suggestions for adults in their 30s capture internet's attention

The gift list

Here's a peek at the gift ideas these seventh-graders came up with:

Measuring cups: A practical yet unexpected choice.

"Bless this home" signs: Because who wouldn't want a home blessing?

Dyson vacuum: Keeping it clean, one gift at a time.

Wine and hip implants: A combination that raises eyebrows and laughter.

Panera bread gift card: Apparently, people in their 30s love soup!

Bingo cards: A hit for game night.

Bath & Body Works goodies: A classic choice.

Expensive meats: Because who doesn't love a high-quality steak?

Hard candies: A nostalgic treat for the supposedly mature palate.

Candy Crush premium: For the avid gamers.

Old people candles

T.J. Maxx gift card: For the ultimate shopping spree.

Wrinkle creams

Heated blanket

Coffee mug: Specifically, one that says, "Don't talk to me until I've had my coffee."

The internet couldn't get enough of these suggestions, with many finding them "solid" and "ruthless." Some even confessed that they, as adults, could relate to the humour.

Shane Frakes, the creative teacher behind this hilarious assignment, shared that he initiated these quirky Q&A sessions as a way to engage students after the challenges of online learning during the pandemic. His students loved it so much that they encouraged him to share their answers on TikTok.

"The reality is, 12-year-old kids think 30 is ancient," says Frakes. “It seems old and so far away.”

Mr. Frakes, known as 7thgradechronicles on TikTok, has garnered over 200,000 followers by sharing content from his classroom adventures. This specific video, asking about gifts for 30-year-olds, has surpassed 2.3 million views and still counting.