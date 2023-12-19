Year ender 2023: Most interesting TikTok trends that made users shout wow

TikTok trends have made our lives way more fun and happier in 2023. The year debuted quite a few trends related to food, movies, ideologies and more. TikTok trends have made our lives way more fun and happier in 2023. The year debuted quite a few trends related to food, movies, ideologies and more.

Below we've mentioned the most interesting TikTok trends that made viewers shout wow!

Roman Empire

What's your Roman Empire? If you've been confused with this question once or twice recently, do not worry cuz it's all part of a trend.

Women on TikTok shared videos showing themselves asking the men in their lives how often they think about the historical period, with some responding they think about it every day.

The trend, viewed more than 2.4 billion times, sparked a debate about the women's Roman Empire equivalent. In the following months, the app saw videos and memes of ‘This is my Roman Empire’ where users mentioned issues they cared about a great deal.

#GirlDinner

Affectionately dubbed as Girl Dinner, this trend was accidentally started by Hannah Rose when she praised one of her favourite meals of cheese and bread. Lo and behold the idea of putting small snacks together from all around the kitchen to make some form of meal was a #GirlDinner every night. The hashtag has just under 3 billion views on the app and is now a menu item at Popeyes.

Canon Event

The trend which originated from the movie, ‘Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse,’ has garnered over 3.8 million views on TikTok. The film's focus on ‘canon events’ inspired TikTokers to find their own. A 'canon event' is an unavoidable, unchangeable event. It's a bittersweet and comical acknowledgement of the impact of weird phases on your life and your inability to spare others from having those chapters.

Canon events for people were going on Omegle, finding a toxic work environment, and more.

Yearbook and Aged Filters

The past and the future both excited TikTok users as they experimented with the Yearbook photobooth filter and Aged filter.

With 2.6 billion views, the yearbook filter helps people see how they would've looked if they lived in the 90s, giving them a similar makeover. When people select the filter and click photos, their faces are transformed into a yearbook portrait mimicking the headshot of a high school yearbook.

Similarly, with 816 million views, the aged filter allows users to see a horrifyingly realistic version of how they might look in the future with grey hair and wrinkled skin.

Wes Anderson

The Wes Anderson trend saw users post videos of them imagined in the director's film. This trend started when film lovers on TikTok took a liking to the song "Obituary," which appeared in Wes Anderson's "The French Dispatch."

Playing with colour grading, composition and long, static shots, often symmetrical, a style synonymous with Anderson, users uploaded a variety of videos.

Popular videos depicted ordinary scenes ranging from the mundane routine of making a morning coffee to intimate moments such as welcoming a couple's first child in Anderson's film style.