Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Trending / His 73-year-old neighbour came out, he did this to celebrate. Watch super sweet video
trending

His 73-year-old neighbour came out, he did this to celebrate. Watch super sweet video

“This is so awesome,” wrote an Instagram user while reacting to the video.
By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON JUN 02, 2021 08:32 AM IST
The video has prompted people to share love-filled comments.(Screengrab)

If you are a regular user of the Internet, there is a possibility that you have come across posts detailing how people's loved ones reacted when they came out as a member of the LGBTQ+ community. There is now a newest addition to that list. It’s a video shared on Instagram which shows a man’s reaction to his neighbour’s coming out news.

The video opens with a text which reads, “My dad’s neighbour just came out as gay at 73!” The video then progresses to show how the man shows his support for his neighbour.

Shared with the caption, “Love and support always win,” the video is absolutely sweet to watch.

Since being posted nearly 14 hours ago, the video has gathered tons of love-filled comments from people.

“This is so awesome,” wrote an Instagram user. “Awweee, good for him. It’s never too late. As long as you are happy and love yourself, do what is right for you! I’m so happy for you!” shared another. “I love this,” expressed a third.

Many shared heart emoticons to express their reactions to the video.

What are your thoughts on the clip?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
lgbtq lgbt community instagram pride month

Related Stories

trending

She came out to her dad, post on his reaction has sparked funnily cute thread

PUBLISHED ON FEB 01, 2021 08:47 AM IST
TRENDING NEWS

Image of butterfly perched on table sipping water surprises people. Here’s why

Google honours American gay rights activist Frank Kameny with a doodle

CBSE cancels Class 12 board exams, people react with memes

Dog’s reaction after barking for the ‘first time’ makes people giggle. Watch
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Covid-19 Live Updates
Horoscope Today
Telangana Formation Day
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP