Hogwarts Legacy player discovers hilarious way to beat troll in fights

A Hogwarts Legacy player has discovered a funny way to beat the game's troll fights, and it's going viral on social media. In a video posted by Reddit user TheStormBolt, the player shows how to "cheese" the game's River Troll fight by flying away on a broomstick.

The troll continues to follow, even when the player flies over a cliff, causing it to run off the edge and fall to its death. While some players are torn over whether the troll's behavior is good or bad AI, others are applauding the creative workaround.

Beating trolls in Hogwarts Legacy

Watch the .ideo of the troll fight here.

Hogwarts Legacy, the open-world action role-playing game set in the Harry Potter universe, has been a huge hit for WB Games and Avalanche Software since its release. The game allows fans to interact with the Wizarding World in ways never before possible, and players are still discovering new tricks to make their way through the game's many challenges.

However, some players have criticised the troll fights for being too long and tedious, making TheStormBolt's technique a welcome solution.

While no DLC is currently in development for Hogwarts Legacy, fans are hoping that the game's success will encourage the developer to reverse course and add more content to the game.

For now, players can enjoy the game on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X/S, with PS4 and Xbox One versions coming on April 4 and the Switch version launching on July 25. With the game still relatively new, there are likely still many secrets to uncover in the world of Hogwarts Legacy.

