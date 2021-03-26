Home / Trending / Holi 2021: Ad shows colourful way to play socially distant Holi, garners love
Holi 2021: Ad shows colourful way to play socially distant Holi, garners love

The creative ad gives a beautiful glimpse on a socially distant Holi.
By Srimoyee Chowdhury
PUBLISHED ON MAR 26, 2021 09:15 PM IST
The image is a screengrab from the Holi 2021 special advertisement showing a socially distant Holi.(YouTube/@Surf excel)

With the festival of Holi knocking on our doors, a detergent brand has shared a heartwarming advertisement that has garnered much praise from netizens. Due to the ongoing pandemic, the celebrations for this colourful festival are somewhat uncertain. So the creative ad gives a beautiful glimpse on a socially distant Holi. The video may make your heart melt and also leave you teary-eyed.

“Jo dilon ko paas laayein, woh #RangAchheHain,” reads the caption of the video posted on Surf Excel’s YouTube channel. The video shows a boy performing a touching gesture for an elderly man so they can play Holi together but still maintain social distancing while enjoying the festivities. We won’t give away much, so grab some tissues and take a look at the video:

The video has garnered over 37 million views since its original posting on February 27. People found the concept shown in the video to be wholesome and praised the idea of a socially distant festival of colours. While some cheered for the adorable interaction between the elderly man and the kid, others resonated with the tagline ‘rang achhe hai’.

“Brilliant! This ad just touched my heart,” wrote a YouTube user. “Such a beautiful message,” commented another. “Loved this. Happy Holi everyone,” said a third.

What are your thoughts on this Holi ad?

