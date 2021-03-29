Home / Trending / Holi 2021: Kajol shares clip of happiness in all colours
On the occasion of Holi, while many couldn’t stop praising Kajol’s beautiful outfits shown in the shared video, others expressed how every colour perfectly complimented her.
By Srimoyee Chowdhury
PUBLISHED ON MAR 29, 2021 12:19 PM IST
Kajol shared a beautiful clip for Holi 2021 on Instagram.(Instagram/@kajol)

Bollywood actor Kajol has shared a video with snapshots featuring herself in colourful attires for the special occasion of the festival of Holi. The video shared from the Tribhanga actor’s Instagram profile has already grabbed the attention of netizens and amassed much love too.

“This is what it would look like, If happiness came in Colours! #HappyHoli,” reads the caption shared alongside the clip. The video shows Kajol in outfits of different colours as the song Colours by Stella Jang plays in the background. The pictures are enough to make anyone mesmerised.

Take a look at the share:

Shared an hour ago, the clip has garnered over 52,000 likes and tons of comments from netizens. While many couldn’t stop praising Kajol’s beautiful outfits shown in the video, others expressed how every colour perfectly complimented her. Many simply shared heart emojis to show their liking for the video.

“You look beautiful in every colour. Happy Holi,” wrote an Instagram user. “Stunning beauty. You’re my idol,” commented another. “This is so pretty! You look gorgeous,” praised a third.

What are your thoughts on this clip?

