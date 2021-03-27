Home / Trending / Holi 2021: Video shows how to click perfect pics with your BFF this festival
trending

Holi 2021: Video shows how to click perfect pics with your BFF this festival

Holi 2021: Content creator Dixita Patel took to Instagram to share the video.
By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON MAR 27, 2021 05:34 PM IST
Holi 2021: The image shows content creator Dixita Patel striking a pose with her friend.(Instagram/@dixitapatell)

Holi is just two days away. It is a joyous festival filled with splashes of togetherness, fun, and festivity. On this day, many also prefer to immortalize their memories by capturing different kinds of photographs with their loved ones. So, if you’re someone planning to get amazing clicks with your BFF, then this Instagram video shared by content creator Dixita Patel will help you with some ideas.

“Holi BFF poses,” reads a part of the caption shared along with the video. It shows Patel and her friend Nancy showing how to strike poses for getting perfect pictures.

The video, since being shared a day ago, has already gathered more than 36,000 likes. People had a lot to say about the clip. Many also shared fire or heart emojis to express their reactions.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

‘Why should cats have all the fun’: Video of crow’s walk prompts funny reactions

Holi 2021: Lucknow shop sells 14-inch-long ‘Bahubali Gujiya’ ahead of festival

Bindi Irwin names her daughter this as a tribute to her dad Steve Irwin

Woman does Marinelli bend, supports her body weight by biting onto a mouth grip

“Wow, loved it,” wrote an Instagram user. “Thanks for the ideas, they’re great,” shared another. “Love the BFF poses,” said a third.

This is, however, not the only video which Patel shared. She also posted another clip which too won people over.

What are your thoughts on the videos?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
instagram holi

Related Stories

trending

Holi 2021: Ad shows colourful way to play socially distant Holi, garners love

PUBLISHED ON MAR 26, 2021 09:15 PM IST
TRENDING TOPICS
Bihar Board 12th Result 2021
BSEB Bihar Board 12th Result
Bihar Board 12th Result 2021 Live
Covid-19 cases in India
Bharat Bandh
IND vs ENG Live Score
Horoscope Today
BSEB Inter Results
Assembly Election News
India vs England
Bihar Board 12th Result Link
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP