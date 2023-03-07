Holi 2023 is here, and so are the memes! These posts will make you laugh out loud

Holi 2023 is here, and people around the nation are geared up to celebrate the day. Earlier, there had been confusion regarding the dates of the festival, however, many people are celebrating Choti Holi on March 7 and the main festival on March 8. As many are ready with colours, pichkaris, water balloons, and more, the Internet is also geared up with hilarious Holi memes. So, to make you laugh, here we bring some hilarious Holi 2023 memes.

Check out some of the funny posts here:

A person shared how bravely they go to play holi after applying oil to their skin.

Another person shared how they celebrate Holi while being an introvert.

These Twitter users shared how it is like to celebrate Holi with friends.

This post-Holi look is highly relatable.

One of the many Indian holidays that honours good triumphing over evil is Holi. Another custom called Holika Dahan involves lighting a fire to celebrate the day before Holi. So, this year, we hope you have a safe and fun Holi. Happy Holi 2023, everyone!

