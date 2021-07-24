Homeowners yell ‘get off our lawn’ at man trying to save neighbour’s life

A story of how a man was yelled at while he was trying to save his neighbour’s life has gone viral online. Shared on Facebook, the story has also prompted people to share all sorts of comments. PBSO - Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office shared about the incident along with a picture of Tony, the man who saved his neighbour’s life.

The post explains that Tony was walking to work when he saw one of his neighbou’s having a “serious seizure” while inside his car. Quickly, he jumped into action to try and stop the rolling car.

“Without thinking twice, Tony ran up to the rolling car on Dunes Road and grabbed the fender to try and stop it from rolling down the street further. It ran over Tony’s foot, but thankfully he had steel-toe boots on! The car finally stopped on a neighbor’s lawn, but the windows were up and the doors locked. The driver was convulsing and was in terrible shape,” reads a part of the caption.

Tony screamed for help but instead of getting so he was yelled at by the homeowners. “The owners of the house where the car stopped yelled at Tony, ‘Get off our lawn’, ‘Get the man out of here, have him die somewhere else’,” the post further describes.

However, instead of giving up, Tony managed to run to the injured man’s house to inform his wife and eventually they called 911, the emergency services number in the US.

In the last few lines, the post documents how the man whose life Tony saved called the police to find more about him to thank him for saving his life.

“Because of Tony’s actions, we received a call yesterday from the man he helped. The man called us to ask for Tony’s phone number. The man said, ‘I want to talk to Tony….. He saved my life’. A true neighborhood hero!! Yesterday, the grateful man and his wife went and found Tony, and gave him a hug,” the caption reads.

Take a look at the post:

Since being shared on Facebook, the post has gathered more than 7,400 reactions and nearly 1,000 shares. People couldn’t stop appreciating Tony for his bravery. Some also showcased their displeasure towards the people who yelled at him while he was trying to save a man’s life.

“Thank you Tony, there should be more people out there in the world that care for people’s lives, you are a life savior. Thank you God bless you,” shared a Facebook user.

“Thank you Tony for running to the rescue of this man having the seizure. And as for those self-centered selfish materialistic people who yelled and said he should die somewhere else, shame on you!!!!!!!! Shame on you!! Shame on you is all I can say. You're despicable people!!!!!” shared another. “Great job Tony!! You are an amazing person... And WTH??? Shameful of the other neighbors to say that. Despicable!!” commented a third.

