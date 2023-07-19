Honest Delhi driver goes to passenger's hotel to return lost phone

A tale of honesty of a driver in Delhi has tugged at the heartstrings of netizens. Fitness coach Shajan Samuel posted the story on Twitter. He shared how the driver came to find his friend in a hotel who had left their phone in his cab.

What did the driver do?

The image shows the honest driver who returned a passenger's phone in Delhi. (Twitter/@IamShajanSamuel)

“We booked Meru Cabs at Delhi Airport yesterday late evening. My colleague Vivek lost his phone in the cab. We didn't have the driver's number, we thought we were never going to get the phone back, and gave up hopes, but to our surprise Hiralal Mondal the driver came to the hotel with the phone,” Samuel wrote. He addressed Meru Cabs in the next part of his tweet. “Employees like Hiralal are an asset to your company, Hiralal has done this before as well, when a foreigner lost his wallet , he returned that back too. Humanity is in his blood. Pls take good care of him,” he added. He concluded the post with a picture of Hiralal.

Take a look at the heartwarming post about the honest driver:

The post was shared on July 18. Since being shared, the tweet has gathered more than 2.1 lakh views and the numbers are expectedly increasing. Additionally, the share has accumulated close to 2,700 likes. People posted various comments while reacting to the post. They couldn’t stop praising the driver.

How did Twitter users react to the post about a driver in Delhi returning a lost phone?

“These are gems in today's world! I wish him the best,” expressed a Twitter user. “What an amazing chap,” commented another. “It's nice to see such honesty in this day and age. Good to acknowledge and appreciate good deeds,” shared a third. “Good Samaritans hold the world together. Unsung unknown faces keep doing their bit, regardless of what the world has become today. Heartwarming, posted a fourth. “Such a positive story. Kudos to Hiralal. May his tribe increase,” wrote a fifth.

