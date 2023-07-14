'Hats off': Man's initiative of creating a relax station for delivery agents wins the Internet

The monsoon season has made a significant impact in India. Several states across the nation are facing heavy rains, as a result of which schools have been shut down in some areas, and many people have been asked to work from home. However, there are still many who have to work outside in heavy rains, including delivery agents. Recognising the difficulties that they might be facing in the rain, a man decided to set up a 'relax station' where one can have snacks and take a break from work. Man creates a relax station for delivery agents amid heavy rains.(Instagram/@Siddhesh Lokare)

What is the 'relax station?'

Instagram influencer Siddhesh Lokare shared a video where he informed people about this relax station. He shared that when he saw delivery agents working in the rain, he created an area for them where they can come and relax. Lokare prepared a few snacks, chai and arranged for raincoats for those who might be needing them.

In the caption of the post, he wrote, "This relax station is a culmination of all the efforts and bravery showcased by our delivery network who never fail to provide us with comfort and food." He further added, "Though, while conversing with these souls, I felt a sense of pride and passion they have cultivated for their jobs. They LOVE doing what they do irrespective of monsoon or summer."

Take a look at this relax station here:

This post was shared two days ago. Since being posted, it has been viewed close to four million times, and the numbers are still increasing. The share has also received several likes. Many also shared their views in the comments section of the post.

Check out what are people saying about this video:

An individual commented, "Nice initiative. Everyone deserves to be treated with kindness." A second added, "This is why I feel guilty in ordering while monsoons, I look for the weather to clear a bit or at least the rain to turn to just a drizzle, and I try to order from the outlets near me. I hope we can see people around us as people, delivery persons, small vendors, local outlets, they are just like us people trying to survive." "Can I pitch in? How can I be a part of this? You are so awesome!" shared a third. A fourth added, "You are doing such a great job." "Hats off to your amazing work," expressed a fifth.