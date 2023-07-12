Delhi flood: Yamuna water level at all-time high, people share videos on Twitter

Delhi is on high alert as the Yamuna river surged to an all-time high level. This is the first time in the past 45 years that the Yamuna crossed the 207.49-meter threshold. The river reached its maximum recorded peak of 207.49 meters on September 6, 1978, and has not since surpassed that mark. However, since the Yamuna crossed that level on Wednesday, people have taken to Twitter to share visuals of the river. Swollen Yamuna river floods low-lying areas after heavy monsoon rain, in New Delhi, Wednesday. The low-lying flood prone areas near the river in Delhi are inhabited by around 41,000 people.(PTI)

Check out a few visuals of the Yamuna on Wednesday here:

A few individuals shared the view from the metro.

Another shared the flood-like situation in the areas surrounding the Yamuna.

Here are some other reactions:

CM Arvind Kejriwal held an urgent meeting as the Delhi Police implemented Section 144 in the nation's capital's flood-prone neighborhoods. A Delhi government official said that they have evacuated, around 8000-9000 people. They further said, "The monastery area and the boat club in the central district are vulnerable points. We have made additional deployment of relief and rescue personnel at the sites. We are closely monitoring the situation.”

Data indicates that the water level has been rising since the morning. The Old Railway Bridge's water level reached 207 meters for the first time since 2013 around 4 am and reached 207.55 meters at 1 pm according to data from the Central Water Commission. It is being reported