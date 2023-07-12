Explained: Why did Yamuna water level cross record high, flood Delhi?

New Delhi's Yamuna river swelled up and crossed the all-time record level of 207.49m, recorded on September 6, 1978, on Wednesday. The Yamuna river has been continuously swelling up for the past few days due to heavy rainfall across north India. A road damaged by Yamuna river water at Usmanpur, in New Delhi, India. (Hindustan Times)

A Delhi government official said, “Around 8000-9000 people have been evacuated so far. The monastery area and the boat club in the central district are vulnerable points. We have made additional deployment of relief and rescue personnel at the sites. We are closely monitoring the situation.”

Around 41,000 people live in low lying areas, which are prone to flooding, around the Yamuna in Delhi.

Lets take a look at why the Yamuna river overflowing.

Water released from Hathni Kund barrage

3,59,000 cusecs of water was released from the Hathni Kund barrage into the Yamuna on Tuesday leading to the flow rate at the barrage to increase to 3,59,760, this was the highest in the last three days. The normal flow rate at the barrage is 352 cusecs. One cusec is 28.32 litres per second.

The water from the barrage takes up to 72 hours to reach Delhi and a warning has been issued as the water levels are further likely to rise. Until Wednesday morning, the flow rate in Delhi's Yamuna remained above the 2 lakh cusec mark.

Low flood warning is declared when 80,000 cusecs of water is released, medium when 2,50,000 cusecs is released and high when 300,000 cusecs is released.

The Yamuna river system's catchment covers areas of Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, Haryana, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh along with Delhi.

Heavy rainfall across north India

As per officials, the sharp rise in the water level of the Yamuna river is possibly a result of incessant and heavy rainfall in upper catchment areas including Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh. Also, the soil is likely saturated due to heavy downpour in Delhi as well as neighbouring areas.

The heavy rainfall across several nearby states and upper catchment areas has led to a rise in the water levels of several rivers, creeks and drains. All the river drains that are flowing out of hilly areas are running above the danger mark. Water levels of Pathrala river, Som river and other hilly rivers of Yamunanagar has suddenly increased leading to an increase in the levels of Yamuna river.

Tracking Yamuna's water rise over the last few days

As per the flood-monitoring portal of the Central Water Commission's (CWC), the river cross the 207m-mark at Old Railway Bridge around 4 am on Wednesday.

Since 11 am last Sunday, the water rose from 203.14m to 205.4m at 5 pm on Monday and breached the 205.33m danger mark at least 18 hours before it was expected.

The evacuation mark of 206m was crossed by the river on Monday night leading to evacuation and relocation of the public living in nearby areas.

Is Delhi prepared?

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday called an emergency meeting after the Yamuna crossed the 45-year-high mark. The Delhi Police also imposed section 144 in flood-prone areas.

Over 2,500 tents have been set up in six districts in Delhi including Akshardham, which are being used for relocation of the people living in low-lying areas near Yamuna river.

The rail traffic over the Yamuna bridge was also temporarily suspended on Tuesday. Delhi government on Tuesday issued a second flood warning, first one being issued on Sunday.

As per the government, quick response teams and boats have been deployed. 16 control rooms have been set up to vigilantly track the flood-prone areas. Along with this, diving and medical teams have also been deployed with necessary equipment.

