Kejriwal's appeal as Yamuna water enters Delhi roads: ‘there will be no time…’

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday urged people living in low-lying areas near the Yamuna river to immediately evacuate as the water level continued to rise after recording an all-time high. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal during the press conference after the emergency meeting on Delhi Rainfall /waterlogged Yamuna Flood situation on Monday, (Photo by Raj K Raj/ Hindustan Times)(Hindustan Times)

Addressing a press conference, the chief minister said, “The water will enter your houses, there will be no time and it will be harmful for you and your life. Requesting everyone with folded hands, please don't wait.”

Kejriwal also urged people to not click selfies or take videos of the flooded Yamuna as it could be dangerous.

On the water levels of the Yamuna river, Kejriwal said, “The danger level of Delhi's Yamuna, which is 205.33, has been crossed and it has reached 207.71. Before today, the last time when the water level in the Yamuna river was the highest was in 1978, when the river flooded. Even then it was 207.49, which has also been crossed today. As per the prediction of the Central Water Commission, it will reach 207.72 tonight. ”

Kejriwal also said that Delhi had not received rainfall in the last two to three days. He said, “Water is entering Delhi from Himachal Pradesh and Haryana. Regarding this, I have also written a letter to Union Home Minister Amit Shah requesting him to reduce the flow of water entering Delhi, only then we can stop the Yamuna River from overflowing.”

However, he said Union minister Gajendra Shekhawat has informed him that it was not possible to limit the flow rate of the river as there is no reservoir at Hathinikund Barrage. Shekhawat also told him that the volume of water being released to Haryana from Himachal Pradesh has reduced, which in turn will impact the water level in the Yamuna.

But it will take some time for the water level in the river to recede, Kejriwal said.

Urging people to evacuate, the chief minister said that he understood it was difficult to leave homes behind but low-lying areas would be worst affected.

He listed out the areas that have already been affected. These included Boatclub, Monastery market, Neeli Chhatri temple, Yamunabazar, Majnu ka Tila to Wazirabad among other areas.

