Horse does this to cheer up and comfort its ‘sad’ human. Watch adorable video

“Horse thinks owner is sad and comforts her,” reads the caption of the video shared on Reddit.
By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON AUG 16, 2021 05:39 PM IST
The image shows the human pretending to be sad in front of the horse.

There are certain videos on the Internet that showcase such sweet interactions between humans and animals that they win people’s hearts. Just like this video involving a horse and its human. There is a chance that the clip will make you emotional too.

“Horse thinks owner is sad and comforts her,” reads the caption of the video shared on Reddit. The clip opens to show a human pretending to be sad. She sits in front of a horse munching on hay. We won’t give away too much, so take a look at the video to see what the animal does to cheer up and comfort its human.

The video, since being posted a few days ago, has gathered more than 56,000 upvotes. The clip has also accumulated tons of love-filled comments.

“‘Here, eat this hay. It always makes me feel better.’ What a sweet horse!” wrote a Redditor imagining. “This is one of the coolest things I've heard of in a good while,” shared another. “Horses are really just big, skittish dogs. They’re so sweet,” expressed a third.

What are your thoughts on the video?

