Horse rescued with sling and excavator after it fell into a tank in Australia

Animals sometimes get stuck in precarious places and have to be rescued. A 400-kilogram horse had to be rescued using a sling and an excavator by the firefighters after he fell in a tank in New South Wales, Australia. The Facebook page Fire and Rescue NSW posted photos of the horse being rescued.

The five-year-old horse named Jester fell into a water tank at Belimbla Park in New South Wales. The firefighter used a sling and an excavator to pull the horse to safety. “Resourceful FRNSW firefighters have used a sling and an excavator to rescue a horse that fell into a water tank today at Belimbla Park. Jester, a five-year-old Chestnut, thankfully had his fall softened by water which had half-filled the tank, but the 400-kilogram stock horse found himself trapped. A FRNSW crew from Narellan attended the scene along with Police and the Rural Fire Service. The firefighters called in a specialist FRNSW crew from Liverpool, equipped with heavy-animal lifting equipment. As Jester stood distressed, the fire crews drained the water and, borrowing an excavator from a neighbouring property, rigged up several slings, carefully lifting Jester horse to safety. We understand Jester is doing well!” it is explained in a detailed caption to the post.

See the post below:

“Well done on the rescue! I hope Jester recovers from his ordeal quickly,” commented a Facebook user. “Hugest respect to all involved,” posted another. “Great job. I’m sure not only Jester but his humans are very grateful,” said a third.

