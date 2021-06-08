Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Hospital staff go beyond duties, groom Covid patients at Ganjam, Odisha

A health worker can be seen combing the hair of a woman patient, while another does shaving of an elderly patient at the hospital very cordially.
ANI |
PUBLISHED ON JUN 08, 2021 01:35 PM IST
The image shows a healthcare worker shaving the beard of a Covid patient in Odisha.(ANI)

The healthcare workers in a hospital in Odisha's Ganjam district went the extra mile by braiding the hair and shaving the beard of COVID patients.

Besides nursing duty, the healthcare workers at MKCG Medical College and Hospital in Brahmapur, Ganjam have been taking care of COVID patients by doing something different beyond their usual job.

The video of the novel initiative of the healthcare workers at MKCG Medical College and Hospital went viral on social media and won the hearts of netizens. A health worker can be seen in the video combing the hair of a woman patient, while another does shaving of an elderly patient at the hospital very cordially.

"The healthcare workers at MKCG Medical College and Hospital took a great initiative. They shaved the beard and braid the hair of COVID patients. They receive appreciation from all quarters. The state Chief Secretary also appreciated the selfless service. It is an inspiration for all healthcare workers. We advice other hospitals to start this initiative," V Keerthi Vasan, Sub collector, Ganjam told ANI.

Odisha Chief Secretary Suresh Mohapatra and Ganjam District Collector Bijay Amruta Kulange also appreciated the special initiative.

