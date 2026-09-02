Hospitalised after burnout, woman saves 7.2 lakh before quitting corporate job: ‘Every rupee mattered’

A woman who quit her job due to corporate burnout has shared how she managed to save ₹7.2 lakh before resigning. Ria, 33, shared her experience across several Instagram posts, talking about the small luxuries that she cut in order to save more money.

Ria reveals how she saved ₹40,000 per month before quitting her job. (Instagram/@riahassomethingtosay)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

In one post, she revealed that she was hospitalised at the age of 30 after experiencing burnout. She said the hospitalisation came after 10 years of corporate work, which sometimes included 15-hour work days.

After that incident, Ria decided that she had to quit her job. But before she resigned, she set up a goal of saving up enough money while also having a separate income stream. Today — more than two years later — she earns through four income streams and is her own boss.

In a recent Instagram post, the 33-year-old revealed how she managed to save ₹7.2 lakh before quitting her job.

No eating out

Ria said that she set a goal of saving ₹40,000 per month for 18 months. To hit that target, she had to let go of several small indulgences.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} The first of these was eating out. By cutting out outside food, she saved approximately ₹20,000 per month. Ria stressed that she cut eating out completely from her lifestyle. “No restaurants. No coffee runs. No delivery,” she wrote. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The first of these was eating out. By cutting out outside food, she saved approximately ₹20,000 per month. Ria stressed that she cut eating out completely from her lifestyle. “No restaurants. No coffee runs. No delivery,” she wrote. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

Instead, she cooked every meal at home, ensuring that it was cost-effective while also being healthy.

No subscriptions, no shopping

Her second compromise was cutting out subscriptions. This included Netflix, Spotify and other apps. “Cancelled everything. Realised I wasn’t watching anyway,” she wrote.

In doing so, she saved roughly ₹5,000 per month.

The third lifestyle cut centred on shopping. Ria said that she managed to save ₹10,000 per month by not buying any new clothes or unnecessary items for 18 months.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

“I wore what I had. Sounds dramatic until you realise how many clothes you actually need,” she said.

The hardest cut

For Ria, the hardest cut was weekend trips. She acknowledged that as someone who loves exploring, not going on weekend getaways hit hard.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

“I love exploring. Cutting this was the hardest but necessary,” she wrote, adding that it saved her ₹2,000 per month.

Finally, by saying no to social commitments, she saved another ₹3,000 every month.

“This is the one nobody talks about. Saying no to events. Weddings. Brunches. Birthday dinners.

“Because every rupee mattered. And every hour mattered more,” she concluded.

Internet reacts

While many Instagram users praised Ria for her determination and discipline, others said they would not have cut out social commitments just to save ₹3,000 every month.

“If someone has to stop going to family events, that’s sad. Like a wedding is a one time thing, mostly,” wrote one person in the comments section.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

“If social commitments cost me only 3k per month, I won’t be cutting it. Human connections are pretty important in general day to day life. Building your own village takes effort. I cannot imagine a life where I am not hanging out with friends or family. One can cut the expenses around it but a complete no to it is not worth it for some of us,” another agreed.

“That’s real! Takes discipline & some sacrifices. Did you find ways to still connect with your friends that was meaningful?” a viewer asked.