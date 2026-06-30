Hotel's wedding welcome board for Pakistani-Indian couple sparks intense outrage

An X post about a cross-border wedding between a Pakistani man and an Indian woman has triggered massive online outrage over an incorrect map. The groom's cousin shared a photo of the hotel’s welcome board, which featured an artwork of the Indian and Pakistani maps joined by a heart. However, social media users alleged that the Indian map was completely misrepresenting the nation's borders.

A tweet about a wedding welcome board at a Pakistani hotel has gone viral. (Representational image). (Pexels)

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“My cousin got married yesterday to a girl from India. The hotel came up with a beautiful greeting board,” an X user wrote and shared a picture.

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The photo shows a welcome board with “WELCOME TO OUR NIKKAH, Sumaiyah & Mohiz” written on it. The board further says, “And we created you in pairs (78:8). 28/06/2026.”

It is, however, the artwork on the board which has sparked outrage. The picture shows maps which are supposed to be those of Pakistan and India, with a line between them forming a love sign. Many, however, spotted that the map of India depicted on the board was incorrect.

What did social media say?

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{{^usCountry}} Instantly, the post prompted angry remarks from social media users. An individual wrote, “This is NOT the map of India.” Another expressed, “That is a grossly wrong way of India. Please correct.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Instantly, the post prompted angry remarks from social media users. An individual wrote, “This is NOT the map of India.” Another expressed, “That is a grossly wrong way of India. Please correct.” {{/usCountry}}

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There were some who accused the hotel of deliberately putting an incorrect map on display. A third commented, “Despicable how the map of India is stolen. Y'all can get married to whatever garbage y'all want. Don't drag India's sovereignty into your miserable life.” A fourth posted, “Just look at the incorrect map of India.”

(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. Hindustantimes.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)

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