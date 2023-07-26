‘Hottest kiss’: Couple eats peppers, locks lips to create world record

Guinness World Records (GWR) always shares varied records created or broken by people across the world. From bizarre to incredible to hair-raising, there are various types of records. Adding to that list is this record by a couple from Canada. They locked lips with each other after eating habanero peppers, one of the hottest chillies in the world and kissed each other for 15 minutes 6.5 seconds.

What is this record all about?

The image shows a couple who bagged a record for longest kiss after eating peppers. (Guinness World Records )

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The couple, Mike and Jamie Jack, bagged the record for the longest and hottest kiss to celebrate their upcoming 15 year marriage anniversary, reports a blog shared by GWR. “We had 30 seconds to each eat a habanero and then we put our lips together for as long as we wanted,” Mike said to GWR. He also holds a record for eating some of the world’s hottest peppers. Jamie specially prepared for the record by eating habanero peppers for a month.

A couple from Canada who created world record by kissing after eating peppers. (Guinness World Records)

What is next in line for the couple after creating this world record?

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Talking about their record, Mike said that their friends and family are really proud, especially of Jamie for creating her first ever world record. As for what’s next, the couple is far away from stopping. In fact, they are planning to add another record to their list and preparing for just that. Next, they want to create the record for longest Bhut Jolokia chilli pepper kiss.

Advice for others who want to try the challenge:

Mike, the multiple record holder, shared advice for those who are willing to break their record or try another pepper-related challenge. “Make sure you can handle the heat of the peppers before attempting a record like this,” he said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Guinness World Records also took to their official Twitter handle to share about the record. “That's one hawt kiss,” they wrote as they posted. The tweet received close to 31,000 views and counting. The post also gathered more than 120 likes.