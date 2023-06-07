House help celebrates son passing class 10 in the cutest way

For every student and parent, result day can be extremely daunting. Several students sit in front of their computers to check their report cards and calculate their marks. And when they see the word 'pass' on the screen, it is always a reason to celebrate! Recently, a Twitter user shared how their house help's son passed the 10th grade and what she gave them as a gift. Her gesture will surely melt your heart. House help celebrates son passing class 10 with mangoes.(Twitter/@Utkarsh Gupta)

"House help got us 2 mangos today since her kid passed in 10th boards," wrote Twitter user Utkarsh Gupta. He also shared pictures of two mangoes that his house help got them.

An individual wrote, "That is so sweet and thoughtful." A second added, "The very best kind of celebratory gift. From one aam person to other aam person." "The sweetest mangoes in the world!" posted a third. A fourth shared, "How sweet of her. Blessings and best wishes to her kid."