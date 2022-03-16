House in Michigan listed for $979,000 has a throne-like toilet. Seen pic yet?

People decorating and modifying their houses according to their taste is not something uncommon. However, some of those changes may leave others surprised. Just like this image of a toilet from a house in Michigan which may leave you stunned and somewhat amused too. The picture shows the throne-like toilet installation in the house.

The listing for the house is also available on Zillow, an American online real-estate marketplace company. The listing also showcases several images of the property along with the unusual toilet. Also known as "House of Charm", the place is named after its original resident Edythe Fern Melrose, reports UPI. She was a TV and radio host who gained popularity with the show The Lady of Charm.

Though the house features five bathrooms, the toilet designed after an actual throne is installed in only one. The picture shows the toilet with a high wooden backrest almost like a throne. It also features a candle holder.

Take a look at the picture:

The image shows throne-like toilet at a house in Michigan. (Screengrab)

The house is currently listed at $979,000 by Tom Fincham of Community Choice Realty. In 2021, the same property was listed for $1.2 million.

