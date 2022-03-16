Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Trending / House in Michigan listed for $979,000 has a throne-like toilet. Seen pic yet?
trending

House in Michigan listed for $979,000 has a throne-like toilet. Seen pic yet?

There is a chance that the image of the throne-like toilet in the Michigan house will leave you surprised.
The image shows another bathroom of the Michigan house listed at $979,000 that also features a throne-like toilet.(Screengrab)
Published on Mar 16, 2022 06:23 PM IST
ByTrisha Sengupta

People decorating and modifying their houses according to their taste is not something uncommon. However, some of those changes may leave others surprised. Just like this image of a toilet from a house in Michigan which may leave you stunned and somewhat amused too. The picture shows the throne-like toilet installation in the house.

The listing for the house is also available on Zillow, an American online real-estate marketplace company. The listing also showcases several images of the property along with the unusual toilet. Also known as "House of Charm", the place is named after its original resident Edythe Fern Melrose, reports UPI. She was a TV and radio host who gained popularity with the show The Lady of Charm.

Though the house features five bathrooms, the toilet designed after an actual throne is installed in only one. The picture shows the toilet with a high wooden backrest almost like a throne. It also features a candle holder.

Take a look at the picture:

The image shows throne-like toilet at a house in Michigan. (Screengrab)
RELATED STORIES

The house is currently listed at $979,000 by Tom Fincham of Community Choice Realty. In 2021, the same property was listed for $1.2 million.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
usa
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP