How a domestic worker’s son kept his promise and became an engineer at Ford

“Dreams are not what you see in sleep, but the ones that don’t let you sleep.” – Abdul Kalam

Bhavesh Lohar from Udaipur had a similar dream that kept him awake since his childhood till he actually realized it. He had the least number of resources in hand, and a struggling family but that did not become a hindrance for him to reach the apex. Lohar made his way to NIT Bhopal and then got placed in Ford Motor Company as a software engineer.

In a LinkedIn post, Lohar shared his journey from walking barefoot and having no room of his own to getting a job in the company whose car once he wanted to buy as a child.

Bhavesh Lohar (LinkedIn)

As a child, Lohar had to work really hard for his education. He used to study in a government school and walk barefoot every day to reach there. His friends would discuss the future cars that they would like to buy when they grow up and earn money, and Lohar always dreamed of buying a Ford Figo, Bhavesh wrote.

“I remember those days, walking along the highway barefoot in scorching heat going to a govt. school me and my two friends used to discuss the future cars that we will buy when we will become big person, those days I developed deep love towards Ford Figo seeing it in a local newspaper ad and always wanted to buy it when I have enough money,” Lohar shared in his post.

He grew up and got his chance in NIT Bhopal. But the pandemic made things even more challenging. He was forced to leave his college hostel and return home to live in a 6 by 6 room with seven of his family members. It is there where Bhavesh prepared for all interviews and finally got his big break into Ford.

He thanks his elder sisters who sacrificed their own dreams to let him live his own. And Bhavesh also thanked his mother who used to work as a housemaid to fund his studies because his father was not able to do this with his little income.

“I only had one room for my 7 member family so I built (some parts of it) a small room to study. I slept, learned, and gave interviews in some of the great companies sitting in this 6 by 6 room and was fortunate enough to get selected in Ford. I want to feel my utmost gratitude towards my lovely elder sisters who sacrificed their own dreams to let my dreams live, they worked and earned money to feed my family and towards My mom who used to work as house maid to fund my studies because my father was not able to do this with his 7 to 8k monthly income of which almost all is going towards his debt,” he wrote.

All these hardships affected Lohar a lot. He promised his mother that he will make enough money to stop her from going to work. So, he also did many part-time jobs before getting placed and sufficed his family. He deems his struggles as the reason behind his strength to face the world.

“In childhood, I promised my mom that when I will start making money she will not have a need to work and I will make a golden swing for her to rest. In college, I had to left college society to do part-time work to fund my studies. I feel fortunate to have these all struggles in my life because they made me tough enough to face every situation in my life,” Lohar posted.

Having shared his journey, the engineer put some wise advice for others who are struggling right now.

“I know that there are many students living a life tougher than this. I only want to tell you that keep doing your works honestly and be positive because God has better plans for you as said in Gita ‘karma kiye jaa fal ki chinta na kar’ (Do your work without thinking about the results).”

Such an inspiring person. We wish Lohar a happy, and prosperous life!

This story was first published on Life Beyond Numbers.