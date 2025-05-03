How a mistaken bank transfer to Bengaluru man led to girl scoring 97% in boards: 'You're like my real brother'

In an inspiring story that has touched thousands online, Bengaluru-based entrepreneur and athlete Chinmay Hegde shared how a banking error led him to change a young girl’s life. The money had come from a man named Rizwan in Saudi Arabia.(Representational Image/Pexel)

Around two years ago, Hegde unexpectedly received ₹50,000 from an international account. Confused by the sudden deposit, he visited his bank to investigate, only to find that the money had come from a man named Rizwan in Saudi Arabia.

“Due to a small error in the account number, the money had landed in my account. I contacted him — he was crying on the phone. He said, ‘Please, this is for my family. I beg you, return it to them.’ I assured him I would,” Hegde recalled in a post on X.

Wanting to ensure the money reached the right hands, Hegde visited Rizwan’s family in person. What he saw deeply affected him. “The house was in terrible shape — looked like it could collapse any day. His father, in a wheelchair, told me he used to be a construction worker but had fallen from the 3rd floor, losing the use of his legs,” he shared.

Rizwan had recently completed his B.Com with 92% marks and had moved abroad to support his family. His younger sister, a student, had to shift from a private school to a government one due to financial struggles.

When Hegde shared the family’s condition with his own father, it stirred something in him. “The very next day, he said, ‘Let’s go.’ We visited them again. My father told them, ‘We’ll sponsor your daughter’s full education. Let her study where she belongs.’ He paid the year’s fees and asked me to check in every month,” Hegde wrote.

On Friday, when the Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board released class 10 results, Rizwan’s sister scored an impressive 97%, securing 606 out of 625 marks.

She called Hegde right away and said: “Before even my real brother, I called you. You’re like a real brother to me.” Hegde added, “I can’t describe how emotional that made me feel. One mistake became a blessing.”

Take a look at the post:

The story has since gone viral, amassing over 485.8K views on social media, along with heartfelt reactions from users.

