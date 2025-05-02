‘I truly love you’: Florida teacher accused of writing disturbing love letter to 11-year-old student

A fifth-grade teacher at BD Gullett Elementary School in Bradenton, Florida, is under investigation after he allegedly penned a disturbing handwritten letter to an 11-year-old student, professing his love and urging secrecy, according to a report by News Channel 8. A Florida teacher was accused of sending an inappropriate love letter to a fifth-grade student, leading to his resignation and an ongoing investigation.(Representational image/Pixabay)

“You know I truly love you”

Jarrett Williams, who taught at the Manatee County school, resigned from his position on April 23, just weeks after the student’s mother discovered a troubling two-page note. In the letter, shared with WFLA (News Channel 8), Williams appeared to apologise for inappropriate behaviour on Valentine’s Day and repeatedly expressed affection for the child.

“You know I truly love you and no matter what, that will never change,” the note read. “I really love being your teacher and more importantly, I love how close we have gotten this year.” He signed the letter “Your favourite teacher ‘only because I have to be’,” and encouraged the young girl to keep their exchange secret.

Mother's heartbreak and demand for accountability

During a school board meeting on Tuesday where Williams’ resignation was formally accepted, the girl’s mother, Ann Mitchell, voiced her outrage, calling the incident “serious and egregious misconduct.”

“This male fifth-grade teacher led my 11-year-old daughter into his classroom and spent 45 minutes alone with her while the rest of the students went to the library for their specials on Valentine’s Day,” Mitchell told board members, according to ABC 7. “Where is the accountability? She has nightmares and wakes up having cried in her sleep. This teacher stole a piece of her innocence.”

District response and investigation

The letter was first reported to authorities and school officials on March 9th. Williams was promptly reassigned to a non-instructional facility away from children the following day as an internal investigation began, a spokesperson for the Manatee County School District confirmed.

The matter has also been referred to the Florida Department of Education. “His resignation was placed on the agenda for the very next school board meeting, Tuesday, April 29th, for personnel action,” the district said. “The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office investigation remains open, and the district will continue to fully cooperate.”

According to deputies, a harassment charge related to bullying is expected. The investigation is ongoing.