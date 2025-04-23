Florida man attacks 11-year-old he assumed threw eggs at his house in disturbing video: ‘Help me, help me’

In a disturbing incident, a man was recorded pinning an 11-year-old to the ground after suspecting that she was the one who threw eggs at his house. In a harrowing video, the kid is heard shouting, “Help me, help me”, as the man keeps her restrained. He was later arrested for “assaulting a child”. A man who attacked an 11-year-old on suspicion of throwing eggs at his house. (Facebook/Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office)

The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office, the Florida region where the incident took place, shared the video on Facebook. They also posted a long caption explaining the incident in detail.

The department wrote that their deputies responded to reports of a man assaulting a child on April 19. Upon reaching the scene, the man told the cops that someone had been throwing eggs at his house for the past week, and he saw the girl walking nearby when it happened again. He claimed he chased the girl to take her picture and show it to his building manager.

As per the police, 43-year-old Marius Mutu tackled the kid to the ground and restrained her. The man was later arrested.

“Terrifying and traumatic experience”

"This type of behavior is not only unacceptable, it's reprehensible. The safety of our children is non-negotiable," said Sheriff Chad Chronister.

"This child endured a terrifying and traumatic experience at the hands of someone who chose to take matters into his own hands. We remain committed to protecting our children and ensuring those who harm them are held fully accountable,” the sheriff added.

This video contains disturbing scenes. Viewer discretion advised:

While the incident left many horrified and angry, some slammed those recording the incident instead of intervening.

An individual posted, “Yet people are still standing there recording instead of helping her.” Another commented, “Listen I don't care if the child was throwing eggs at your window. Go to the parent and let them handle it. I'd lose my mind if someone manhandled my child like that.”

A third expressed, “Even if she did do it, what makes him think this is OK!” A fourth wrote, “Why were child abuse charges not filed?! What’s reprehensible is that those are his only two charges!”

According to a comment on the post by Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office, Mutu was charged with battery and false imprisonment.