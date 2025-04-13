Menu Explore
Florida woman sold body parts on Facebook Marketplace, claimed she didn't know it was illegal

ByMuskaan Sharma
Apr 13, 2025 08:07 PM IST

Experts determined that the cranium and skull fragment were likely archaeological discoveries.

People use Facebook Marketplace to sell all kinds of stuff including furniture, electronics as well as used vehicles, but a 52-year-old Florida woman decided to take that a step further and decided to buy and sell human bones on the platfrom, the New York Post reported.

According to the website, two human skulls were priced at $90(Representational)
According to the website, two human skulls were priced at $90(Representational)

Kymberlee Anne Schopper of Deltona was arrested for trading in human tissue and released from Jail on a $7,500 bond. Police said that they first received information about a local business selling human bones on Facebook Marketplace in December 2023.

The police in Orange City was sent images from Wicked Wonderland's Facebook page, which allegedly advertised the body parts, put up for sale for varying prices. According to the website, two human skulls were priced at $90, a human clavicle and scapula for $90, a human rib for $35, human vertebrae for $35 and a partial human skull for $600.

Had been selling for years

Police took the human remains as evidence and submitted them for testing by a medical examiner. When asked why the products were being sold, the owner said that they have been selling the body parts for years and did not know it was illegal to do so.

“She confirmed that the store had multiple human bone fragments, all purchased from private sellers, and mentioned she has documentation for these transactions but could not provide it at that moment. She described the bones as genuine human remains and delicate in nature," the arrest affidavit read, according to New York Post.

Experts determined that the cranium and skull fragment were likely archaeological discoveries—some estimated to be over 100 years old, while others may date back more than 500 years.

