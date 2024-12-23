How a wrong phone call turned into NORAD’s global Santa tracker tradition

Millions of children every Christmas Eve eagerly await updates on Santa Claus as he embarks on his magical journey, delivering gifts across the globe. What many may not know, however, is that the cherished tradition of tracking Santa began by accident—thanks to a misprinted phone number in 1955. This simple mistake set the stage for what would eventually become the high-tech NORAD Santa Tracker we know today. A misprinted phone number in 1955 sparked the creation of NORAD’s Santa tracker.(Pexel)

It all started in December 1955, when Sears Roebuck & Co. published an advertisement in a Colorado Springs newspaper. The ad invited children to call “Santa’s private line” to speak with him directly. But the phone number listed was incorrect, and instead of connecting to Santa, the calls went through to the Continental Air Defence Command (CONAD), a U.S. and Canadian military organisation tasked with monitoring the skies.

Colonel Harry Shoup, the officer on duty that evening, answered one of the calls. To his surprise, it was a young boy asking to speak to Santa Claus. Realising the situation, Colonel Shoup decided to step into the role, replying, “Ho, ho, ho! Yes, I am Santa Claus. Have you been a good boy?” His quick thinking turned what could have been confusion into a moment of magic.

Also read: Christmas 2024: Unique traditions and celebrations around the world

Soon, more children began dialling the number, eager to hear from Santa. Instead of turning them away, Colonel Shoup instructed his team to provide updates on Santa’s whereabouts to every child who called. This marked the beginning of what would become the first-ever “Santa Tracker.”

CONAD turns NOARD

The following year, CONAD transitioned to NORAD (North American Aerospace Defence Command), but the tradition carried on. By 1958, NORAD officially embraced the role, leveraging its radar systems and satellite technology to track Santa’s movements. Over time, this spontaneous act of kindness transformed into a beloved global tradition.

For decades, NORAD volunteers answered thousands of phone calls from children excited to know where Santa was. In 1997, the experience went digital with the launch of NORAD’s first Santa tracking website. This innovation allowed families worldwide to follow Santa’s journey in real time through a virtual map.

Today, NORAD’s Santa Tracker uses cutting-edge technology, including satellite imagery, GPS, and even social media, to share Santa’s progress. According to NORAD, its website attracts nearly 15 million visitors annually from over 200 countries and territories, and volunteers still answer over 130,000 calls to the Santa hotline.

Also read: Magical Christmas Sale is LIVE: Sling bags, totes and more are waiting under the Christmas tree

Santa’s journey begins at the International Date Line in the Pacific Ocean. According to Forbes, he travels west, starting with the South Pacific, then heading to New Zealand, Australia, Asia, Africa, Europe, and finally crossing the Atlantic to North and South America. NORAD takes its role seriously, even dispatching jet fighters like F-15s, F-16s, and F-22s to escort Santa’s sleigh through North American airspace.

“In most countries, it seems Santa arrives between 9 pm and midnight on December 24th,” NORAD explains. “If children are still awake when Santa arrives, he moves on to other houses. He returns later, but only when the children are asleep!”