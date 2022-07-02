How much can basic Indian grocery items cost in the US? Woman’s Insta video may surprise you

Have you ever wondered how much the basic Indian grocery items cost in the US? Even if you haven’t, now you have a video that showcases exactly that. Posted on Instagram, the video shares how much some of the most basic items like a jhadu [broom] or a packet of Maggi costs in America.

Digital content creator Gunjan Saini, who goes by Goofwoman on Instagram, shared the video on her personal page. “Another - How much did We Spend Video! Come let’s shop for Indian Groceries in America!” she wrote and posted the video.

The clip opens to show her inside a store holding a jhadu. She then goes on to pick different items which are not usually considered costly in India. Towards the end of the video she also shares the total amount and it may surprise you.

Take a look at the video:

The video has been shared last month. Since being posted, the clip has accumulated more than 1.3 lakh likes. The post has also prompted people to come up with various reactions.

“It’s the milk?” posted an Instagram user. “Omg it’s too much,” shared another. “Totally agree! I think it’s something to do with the milk. Chai doesn’t taste the way I would want it to be. “Hey that’s where I shop!!” posted a fourth. “Omggg,” wrote a fifth.