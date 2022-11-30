How quickly can you find a pumpkin among turkeys in this brain teaser?

Brain teasers, optical illusions, and seek-and-find pictures are sometimes so obvious that they are nearly impossible to solve. Case in point, this brain teaser that shows turkeys wearing colourful accessories. And one needs to spot a pumpkin hidden in plain sight.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The mind-boggling brain teaser was posted on Instagram by Hungarian artist Gergely Dudás. He also goes by Dudolf. "Happy Thanksgiving! Can you find a pumpkin among the turkeys?" read the caption of the brain teaser posted online. The brain teaser shows turkeys in orange and yellow colours. And some are even wearing blue hats and other accessories, including a cap, a bowtie and a Santa hat. Amid them, a pumpkin is hidden, which one needs to spot. What makes the brain teaser even more baffling is that the turkeys are the same colour as the pumpkin.

Here's the brain teaser shared on Instagram:

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Since being shared six days ago, the post has accumulated close to 2,000 likes. It has also raked several comments.

"I love this!!!!!! I was waiting for it!!!!!!!!" posted an individual. "I found a pumpkin but the blue turkey has my heart. Happy thanksgiving!" commented another. "I don't know why but I found it too quickly," shared a third. "I give up, where is it?" wrote a fourth.

If you were able to find the pumpkin, you surely deserve a pat on your back, as it wasn't easy. For those who are still finding it, we are rooting for you. For others looking for the solution, here's a picture that will help you spot it.

The image highlights the pumpkin in this brain teaser. (Gergely Dudás)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Earlier, the artist shared an interesting brain teaser with two dolphins and many green-coloured bottles with a message and cork. He challenged his followers to find five empty bottles hidden among them.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON