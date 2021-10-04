Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Trending / 'How to be smart and pretty': IAF's incredible pictures wow people
‘How to be smart and pretty’: IAF’s incredible pictures wow people

Published on Oct 04, 2021 11:28 AM IST
One of the images shared on Twitter by India Air Force (IAF).(Twitter/@IAF_MCC)
By Trisha Sengupta

A post shared by Indian Air Force (IAF) on Twitter has turned into a source of chatter for many and left them amazed. The organisation shared a few spectacular images from the rehearsals for the upcoming programme during their 89th anniversary. Each year, this day is celebrated on October 8 to mark the foundation day of the Air Force.

“When you know how to be Smart and Pretty - Ways of the World,” they wrote while sharing the images. They also posted a few hashtags #AviationPhotoAlert, #RunUpToThe89th, and #MondayMorning. Another hashtag they shared is #ThisboyIsElectric – a phrase from Coldplay’s song Higher Power.

Take a look at the post IAF shared:

Since being posted a few hours ago, the share has gathered more than 4,000 likes and the numbers are quickly increasing. The share has also accumulated various comments.

“You are the sunshine that makes my day. Touch the sky with glory,” wrote a Twitter user. “Wait, let me pick my jaw which just dropped on the floor. This is drool worthy,” posted another. “Wow! This is magnificent,” commented a third.

What are your thoughts about the images shared by IAF?

Topics
twitter indian air force
