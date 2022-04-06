How to enjoy while on a long drive? Sachin Tendulkar shows in this video

Going on a long drive is almost always fun except the momentary periods when they get a bit monotonous. What to do in such situations? This video posted by Sachin Tendulkar can give you an idea – and that too a melodious one. Shared on Twitter, the video has now created a buzz among people. There is a chance that it will leave you with a smile too.

The former cricketer took to Twitter to share the video. “Stuck in traffic while heading to Pune. Thought of listening to this lovely song!” he wrote. In the next lines, he also wrote two lines from the song he previously mentioned. It is Mi Dolkara Daryacha Raja sung by Lata Mangeshkar and Hemant Kumar.

The video opens to show Tendulkar sitting inside the car with others and the song playing in the background. He is seen enjoying the song and within moments, he also starts singing along.

Take a look at the video:

The video has been posted a few days ago. Since being shared, the clip has accumulated more than 1.7 lakh views and the numbers are only increasing. The post has also gathered nearly 14,000 likes and counting. The tweet has also prompted people to share various comments. A few also posted the Tamil and Bengali versions of the song.

“Reminds me of my childhood, really miss old aamchi Mumbai. Those were the times when we would see, Maharashtrian traditional fetas, beautiful Shivaji's Jayanthi, and superb rainfall, that would last for days nonstop. Wish we could get those days back,” posted a Twitter user. “Wow,” shared another. “Legendary song by Hemant Mukherjee,” commented a third.

What are your thoughts on the video posted by Sachin Tendulkar?

