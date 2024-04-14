How to use Meta AI on WhatsApp and Instagram: A 3-step guide to access the feature

WhatsApp and Instagram's parent firm, Meta, is said to have started limited testing of Meta artificial intelligence (AI) features on the messaging app across different countries. Users can engage with Meta AI directly through the search boxes available on both the apps. Meta AI launched for Instagram and WhatsApp users of some countries. (REUTERS)

With the help of this feature, which offers recommendations and prompts directly within the search interface, users can interact with Meta AI more efficiently. (Also Read: Meta tests ‘more than 20 ways’ to make generative AI improve user experience. Details)

Here's how to use Meta AI on WhatsApp:

1. First, open WhatsApp and locate the Meta AI icon, which is at the bottom right corner.

2. Then click on the icon to access the Meta AI chatbox.

3. Now, you can ask the AI various questions, generate images and even discuss your interests with it.

Here's how to use Meta AI on Instagram:

1. Update the app from play store and then open it up.

2. Then, look at the bottom of the screen and tap the search button.

3. When you get access, you will see a 'Blue Ring' on the search bar. Finally, you can type your questions or ask using the microphone. (Also Read: Google releases Gemma: Laptop-friendly ‘open’ source AI after Meta| Explained)

More about Meta AI:

According to the Financial Times , this chatbot will be a "fun product" for users to play with, and it will offer recommendations and a new search feature. From a business perspective, researchers warn that chatbots, in general, could gather enormous volumes of new data about users' preferences. In Meta's instance, they could make it easier for it to connect with its target audience by displaying relevant material and advertisements.