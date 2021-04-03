Home / Trending / Howrah shop unveils ‘sweet’ statuettes of PM Modi, CM Mamata Banerjee
trending

Howrah shop unveils ‘sweet’ statuettes of PM Modi, CM Mamata Banerjee

The Howrah shop has made 'sweet" statuettes of top campaigners in the West Bengal election - Prime Minister Narendra Modi, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and three leaders of Sanjukta Morcha.
ANI | , Kolkata, West Bengal
PUBLISHED ON APR 03, 2021 12:57 PM IST
The image shows 'sweet' statuettes of PM Narendra Modi and CM Mamata Banerjee.(Twitter/@ANI)

The fierce political contest in Bengal has found a reflection in a sweet shop in Howrah.

It has made 'sweet" statuettes of top campaigners from three major parties and alliances in the election - Prime Minister Narendra Modi, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and three leaders of Sanjukta Morcha.

The figurines have a lot of detail including the usual clothes worn by the campaigners.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is campaigning in these elections in a wheelchair due to injury sustained in Nandigram and her statuette in the sweet shop accurately portrays her.

The statuette of PM Modi shows him wearing a half-kurta with BJP symbol of Lotus.

The Sanjukta Morcha includes the Left, Congress and Indian Secular Front (ISF) and the shop has portrayed them together through a three-headed statuette - Left Front chairman Biman Bose, Congress state chief Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury and ISF chief Abbas Siddiqui.

ANI also shared pictures of the statuettes:

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Volunteers put fluorescent collars on strays, aim to prevent road accidents

'Gol gappe vs pani puri': Tweet on street snack leaves tweeple divided

Nearly 700 couples in Vegas line up to get wedding licenses for this unique date

Curious cats experience snowfall for the first time. Watch adorable video

The sweet shop owner Casto Haldar said the statuettes are made up of sweets and can last for at least six months.

"Ahead of polls in Howrah, nothing could be better than sweets to spread the message among the people to use their rights to vote," Haldar told ANI.

"It is important for the people to understand that no matter which party you vote for, the polling process should be conducted peacefully. We want good governance and development whoever forms the government here," he added.

The first two phases of assembly polls have been held in West Bengal and the third phase is slated for April 6. The counting of votes will take place on May 2.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
kolkata
TRENDING TOPICS
Covid-19 cases in India
Coronavirus Live Updates
Horoscope Today
Assembly Election News
Rajinikanth
IPL 2021
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP