Home / Trending / Hrithik Roshan reacts to fan’s ‘Krrish4’ plot involving aliens and time travel
trending

Hrithik Roshan reacts to fan’s ‘Krrish4’ plot involving aliens and time travel

The Twitter user shared that he wrote the "Krrish4" plot in five minutes
By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON JUN 30, 2021 11:03 AM IST
Hrithik Roshan portraying the role of Krrish.(File Photo)

A few days ago, on the anniversary of his blockbuster superhero film, Krrish, Hrithik Roshan promised fans that the popular franchise will return with a fourth film. Following this, people shared all sorts of posts to express their reactions. One such post got the attention of the actor himself. Hrithik Roshan replied to a share by a Twitter user about the plot of “Krrish 4”.

The Twitter user shared that he wrote the plot in five minutes. In his story, besides time travel and aliens, the character Priya played by Priyanka Chopra also gets superpowers.

Reacting to the post, here’s what Hrithik Roshan shared:

Since being shared on June 28, his reply has gathered more than 3,000 likes and also accumulated tons of comments. Many also congratulated the Twitter user for getting a reply from Hrithik Roshan.

“You should do a Jason Bourne-like action flick, you'll be amazing in it,” wrote a Twitter user. “This is so sweet of him,” shared another while reacting to Hrithik Roshan's reply. “Congratulation bro,” expressed a third.

What are your thoughts on the Twitter user’s post and Hrithik Roshan reply?

