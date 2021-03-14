Home / Trending / 'Hug a sheep': German farm introduces free cuddling sessions to beat loneliness
trending

'Hug a sheep': German farm introduces free cuddling sessions to beat loneliness

Visitors have to book an appointment, but can get as close as they like to the shaggy sheep. The sessions are free of charge although visitors are asked for donations for the farm.
Reuters
UPDATED ON MAR 14, 2021 09:20 AM IST
Lexa Voss, personality development coach, cuddles sheep Karlotta at her little farm,(REUTERS)

A German farm is offering people who are feeling deprived of human contact due to coronavirus restrictions an unusual alternative: the opportunity to cuddle a sheep.

"We have marvellous sheep here who like it very much if they get visitors," said Lexa Voss, who runs an educational programme on a farm near Hattingen in western Germany to encourage people to get closer to animals.

"I allow people to visit the sheep unattended, and have a wonderful time with them in nature and far away from any masks and social distancing."

Lexa Voss, personality development coach, sits among sheep at her little farm. (REUTERS)

Visitors have to book an appointment, but can get as close as they like to the shaggy sheep. The sessions are free of charge although visitors are asked for donations for the farm.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Smriti Irani’s homework-related post with witty caption wins people

Video of grooming sessions of animals is too cute to handle

Dancers show off amazing moves, leave people in awe. Watch incredible video

Annual event of Elephant Day celebrated in Ayutthaya, Thailand. See pics
Lexa Voss, personality development coach, strokes her sheep Edda at her little farm. (REUTERS)

Therese Pfeffer enjoyed her encounter with the animals.

"At the moment we avoid being close to each other. We are always at a distance." she said. "To be honest, I always walk by sheep pastures and they run away. And here it is very different. It's great."

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
germany
TRENDING TOPICS
Mamata Banerjee
Roohi movie review
Covid-19 cases in India
MS Dhoni
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP