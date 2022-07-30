Human accidentally steps on dog’s paw. Watch video to know what happens next

What do you do when you accidentally hurt someone you love? Of course you say sorry and go out of your way to make them feel appreciated. Just like this human did after accidentally stepping on his dog’s paw. Shared on the Instagram page dedicated to the man and his pooch, the video is delightful to watch.

The video opens to show the dog sleeping in front of a closed door. Within moments, a human opens the door and accidentally steps on the dog’s paw. The clip then shows how the human gives the dog a fine dining experience to make up for his mistake. A text insert on the video also explains how the pet parent might not have been at fault at all.

Take a look at the adorably hilarious video:

The video has been shared a few days ago. Since being posted, the clip has accumulated nearly 92,000 views and the numbers are only increasing. Additionally, the share has also gathered more than 9,600 likes and counting. The video has prompted people to post various comments.

“The door. The fault is in the door. Why is even the door there?” posted an Instagram user. “The garnish on the treat has me ROLLING,” expressed another. “As a fellow Shiba owner, you are always at fault,” commented a third. “Lol these videos are everything!! The plots are freaking amazing,” wrote a fourth.