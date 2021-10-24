Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Human draws faces of their own pets on Halloween pumpkins, netizens give thumbs up. Watch

"Pawsome Halloween idea!" reads the caption shared alongside the video.
A person draws the face of the two dogs on two different pumpkins. Screengrab
Published on Oct 24, 2021 06:00 PM IST
By Shreya Garg

With Halloween just a few days away, everyone is busy searching for spooky, creative and fun ideas for decorations. This video shared on Instagram shows one such idea to decorate your Halloween pumpkin. It shows a person drawing the faces of their dogs on the fruit.

"Pawsome Halloween idea!" reads the caption shared alongside the video. The video opens to show the person painting the Halloween pumpkin. They then draw the face of the two dogs on the two different pumpkins. Towards the end of the video, the doggos behind the decoration also make a guest appearance.

Take a look at the video:

 

The video was shared over 12 hours ago. Since then, it has accumulated more than 40,000 likes. The share has also received several wonderful comments from netizens. "Aww super-duper creative," wrote one Instagram user. "Wow so creative," commented another. "Nice," posted a third.

What are your thoughts on this video?

