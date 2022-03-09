Human finds puppy in chicken coop, adopts it. Can you guess what they call him?

A lot of us often spend time thinking when or how we should get a pet cat or dog for ourselves and our families. But, for some people this comes as a sweet surprise when they rescue or find the kitties or pooches who go on to become their pet babies. This video that was shared on Instagram, shows exactly that kind of an incident where a human randomly found a puppy inside their chicken coop.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The video opens to show the human walking inside the chicken coop in order to check if everything is alright. But in an interesting turn of events, instead of finding some chickens inside of the coop, the human ends up finding a cute little puppy. The adorable fur baby can be seen sitting on the ground and looking intently at the person recording the video. The human also gets obviously intrigued to know how this puppy even made his way into this chicken coop.

By the end of the puppy video, one can see that the human befriends this little puppy and it even starts following little instructions. The adorable floof lets out a few squeaky barks that it could and follows the human around for a bit. “What’s wrong, puppy?” the human asks.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The clip was originally posted on TikTok and recently re-shared on the Instagram page. They posted the video with the caption, “They named him Coop.”

Watch the puppy video below:

This video was posted on Instagram a day ago and it has already accumulated more than 1.9 lakh likes. This adorable video of the cute puppy found in a chicken coop has also received various comments from Instagram users.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

An individual took to the comments section to post, “I NEVER find puppies in my chicken coop…. So jealous.” Another person wrote, “He’s an angel who came from heaven. ” This comment was complete with a heart emoji. A third user commented, “He is now yours!”

What are your thoughts on this adorable puppy video?