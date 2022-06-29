Human gets worried if her cats will get along, now they're best friends. Watch

When humans have more than one pet in their house, they often get concerned about the fact that the two (or more) will get along with each other in a way that they want them to. But that clearly doesn't seem to be the issue when it comes to these two cats whose video has lately been shared on Instagram and has been going viral ever since. The video shows how the human was initially stressed that one cat wouldn't warm up to the other when they got it home. But now, of course, the two are inseparable, bringing immense joy to the human and everyone watching.

The video was shared on an Instagram page named @marleymalin which has over 2.19 lakh dedicated followers. The page is known to post several photos and videos of these two cats named Pumpkin and Marley. The cats and their human are based in Chicago, Illinois in the United States of America. Marley the cat's bio additionally states that it hails from Los Angeles.

Watch the cat video here:

Posted five days ago, the video now has 26,500 likes.

The adorable cat video has also rightfully received several comments. “Any tips on introducing a new cat to the resident cat? We have a 7-year-old gingy and he’s not very socially aware,” inquired one. “Whenever I'm feeling blue, I just hop on IG and catch up on the Marley/Pumpkinverse and everything is a-ok,” confessed another. “Proof that cats need buddies too,” posted a third.

