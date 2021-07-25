Human gifts a ‘yacht’ to their cat. Pictures wow people

Cats, for most people, are not just pets but are a loved member of their family. It is no wonder that we often come across stories that detail how people go above and beyond to make sure that their furry kids get the best things in life. A Reddit post which is creating a stir online shows that effort of a cat parent and chances are it’ll leave you with a warm fuzzy feeling.

“My cat and her new yacht,” reads the caption of the post. The share is complete with three images of the furry creature with his new toy.

Take a look at the post:

Since being shared some 12 hours ago, the post has gathered more than 3,100 upvotes. The share has also accumulated tons of comments from people. While some appreciated the human’s gift, others said how they would to love to join the cat’s ‘crew.’

“Permission to come aboard Cattain?” wrote a Reddit user. “Your cat is definitely lucky to have you! I cannot show this post to my kitty at home, he’s going to be envious,” joked another. “Will she be hiring staff soon? I’d Ike to apply,” expressed a third.

What are your thoughts on the share?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON