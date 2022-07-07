Human hands over kitten to mama cat, she tightly hugs it. Watch adorable video

The videos that showcase the love shared between a pet mama and her kid is always wonderful to watch. Those are the videos that can uplift someone’s mood almost immediately. There is now a new inclusion to that list and it is a video of a mom cat hugging her kitten. There is a chance that the video will melt your heart into a puddle.

The video is posted with a simple caption that reads, “Mama cat misses baby cat.” The wonderful video opens to show a cat lying on what appears to be a bed. Within moments, a person hands over her kitten to her. And the way she hugs the little one is too cute to handle.

Take a look at the video:

The video has been shared a day ago. Since being posted, the clip has accumulated more than 1,100 upvotes and the numbers are quickly increasing. The share has also prompted people to come up with various kinds of replies.

“That is so beautiful,” posted a Reddit user. “Awwwwww there’s no love like a mother love,” wrote another. “That’s probably the cutest thing I’ve ever witnessed this year. Made my day, my best gratitude to you!” commented a third. “Sooo sweet!” expressed a fourth.