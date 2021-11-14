Human offers Squid Game inspired card to cat, the feline does this. Watch

The buzz around South Korean series Squid Game is yet to die down. Every now and then, people share varied posts related to the Netflix show. Just like this video involving a very cute – and a little grumpy – cat named Kitzia. There is a chance that the video will leave you giggling.

The clip was originally shared last month on the feline’s personal Instagram page managed by its humans. “Kitzia doesn’t want to play a #SquidGame. Would you?” read the caption shared along with it.

The video, however, went viral after being re-shared on the Insta page Meowed. “Go join this game hooman and get me lots of tuna,” they wrote while sharing the video.

The video opens to show a human offering a card to their cat that looks like the one used in Squid Game. Watch the video to know how the feline reacts:

Since being shared a day ago, the video has gathered nearly 4.2 lakh views and the numbers are only increasing. The share has also accumulated tons of comments from people.

“If angry cat has a face,” joked an Instagram user. “The second time the cat was just like: ‘Hey (pat)............ CROCODILE ATTACK!’,” shared another. “Ha ha so angry,” commented a third. Many also shared laughing out loud emoticons.

What are your thoughts on the sweet yet funny video?

