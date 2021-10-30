Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Trending / Human posts video of ‘spooky spider pup’. People disagree, say ‘it’s cute’
trending

Human posts video of ‘spooky spider pup’. People disagree, say ‘it’s cute’

The video of the dog is shared on Instagram.
Do you think the dog looks ‘spooky’ or adorable?(Instagram/@lifewithkleekai)
Published on Oct 30, 2021 11:39 AM IST
By Trisha Sengupta

Halloween is just a day away and social media is flooded with various videos showcasing different costumes. Not just for people, many are also sharing videos of their pets dressed is various attire. Just like this video of a dog who is dressed as a “spooky scary spider pup.” The video, however, has now created a chatter among netiznes as they insist that the doggo is not at all scary but too cute to handle.

The post is shared on the Instagram page lifewithkleekai. The video opens to show the pup running on a road. Take a look at the video to see if it is cute or scary.

The post has been shared about 12 hours ago. Since being posted, it has gathered more than 4,800 likes and the numbers are only increasing. The share has also prompted people to post varied comments.

RELATED STORIES

“How can anyone be scared by this cute little spooky spider pup?? How??” wrote an Instagram user. “It’s a bird ! No it’s a car ! Noo ! It’s super spiderpup,” joked another. “Made my day,” expressed another along with laughing out loud emoticons.

What are your thoughts on the video?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
instagram pet dog halloween
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Bill Gates’ daughter shares sweet birthday message for him, posts pic

Smriti Irani’s post on her friends will make you want to hang out with yours

Giraffes in Tsavo kick each other during heated fight. Pics surface on Instagram

Dog thinks kitten is her baby and showers love during playtime. Watch
TRENDING TOPICS
Today Panchang
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
T20 World Cup 2021
World Stroke Day
Facebook
Aryan Khan
Covid-19 cases
Mullaperiyar dam
Halloween 2021
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP