Human posts video of ‘spooky spider pup’. People disagree, say ‘it’s cute’

Halloween is just a day away and social media is flooded with various videos showcasing different costumes. Not just for people, many are also sharing videos of their pets dressed is various attire. Just like this video of a dog who is dressed as a “spooky scary spider pup.” The video, however, has now created a chatter among netiznes as they insist that the doggo is not at all scary but too cute to handle.

The post is shared on the Instagram page lifewithkleekai. The video opens to show the pup running on a road. Take a look at the video to see if it is cute or scary.

The post has been shared about 12 hours ago. Since being posted, it has gathered more than 4,800 likes and the numbers are only increasing. The share has also prompted people to post varied comments.

“How can anyone be scared by this cute little spooky spider pup?? How??” wrote an Instagram user. “It’s a bird ! No it’s a car ! Noo ! It’s super spiderpup,” joked another. “Made my day,” expressed another along with laughing out loud emoticons.

What are your thoughts on the video?

