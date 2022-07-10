Human shares why they can’t have clean windows while living with their dog. Watch

When we love someone, we happily make little compromises in our lives or start accepting those tiny things that would otherwise bother us. Just like this human does for their beloved dog. Shared on Instagram, the video shows why the human can’t have clean windows while living with their adorable pooch. Besides making you say aww, the video may also make you chuckle.

The video was originally posted on the Instagram page of the dog named Leo. It, however, amused people after being re-shared by an Insta page called Dogs of Instagram. “Would give it all up for the love of @thedognamed.leo. Who needs clean windows anyway!” they posted while sharing the video.

The video opens to show a text that reads, “Things you give up when living with… Leo the dog.” The wonderful clip then captures how the human had to give up clean windows. We won’t reveal everything the video shows, so take a look:

The video has been posted nearly 11 hours ago. Since being shared, the clip has accumulated more than 5.8 lakh views and the numbers are only increasing. The video has also gathered over 34,000 likes. The post has prompted people to share various comments.

“Not a bad exchange,” posted an Instagram user. “Seems like a fair trade,” expressed another along with a face with tears of joy emoticons and a heart emoji. “Hilarious!!!!” commented a third. “I felt this in my soul,” wrote a pet parent from an Insta page dedicated to their dog named Penny.