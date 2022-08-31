Human spends weeks building new indoor playground for cat, kitty prefers this instead. Watch

Cats love their toys. However, do you know what they love even more? It is the box in which the toy came. The Internet is filled with videos that show the love of kitties for cupboard boxes. There is a latest inclusion to that list. This video shows a cat named Chase and how it enjoys sleeping inside cardboard boxes filled with bubble wraps, instead of exploring its new indoor playground.

The video is posted on an Instagram page dedicated to a Chase and its cat siblings. The clip is posted with a simple caption that reads, “Welp….that was a waste of time. ”

We won’t give away the fun by explaining everything that the video shows, so take a look.

The video has been posted a few days ago. With over 1.8 million views, the video has gone crazy viral online. The post has also accumulated several likes and comments. “Oh chase! Is the box better?!” asked an Instagram user. “Omg first of all this is a playground of dreams what lucky kitties. But how sweet is Chase,” expressed another. “Chase is all tuckered out from all the work he’s done supervising this very important project,” joked a third. “They always prefer the box! So many of Mavi’s toys go unused, haha,” wrote a pet parent. “Oh well we should learn from them actually to live a simple life and be happy with it,” shared a fifth.

