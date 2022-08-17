Human takes indoor dogs camping, watch their hilarious reactions to the outdoors

Pets who are more used to being indoors, are always a little more pampered and not as equipped to be outdoors as the ones that grow up facing the outside world. Be it cats or dogs, it becomes quite evident in their behaviour when they go outdoors and become a little uncomfortable with the situation that they find themselves in. That is pretty much exactly what can be seen in this one video that has been shared on Instagram and has been going viral ever since. The video opens to show how a human takes their indoor dogs outside for a fun day camping. It then continues to show how the dogs feel out of place in their new surrounding.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The video then shows the adorable pooches sitting inside a tent and looking hilariously uncomfortable. The caption to this dog video reads, "They prefer glamping." It was originally shared on the page named @llcoolshayne which has over 1,300 followers.

Watch the video right here:

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Since being uploaded on Instagram just 13 hours ago, the video has gotten more than 85,500 likes.

On Instagram, one person notes, "Bro's fr sitting I can't take it anymore." "The pug sitting is too much," another user adds. A third response shares from the point of view of the dog, "Mom, is this hell?"